Boil alert issued for some Mansfield residents

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A boil alert has been issued to some Mansfield residents due to a water main repair.

According to the City of Mansfield, a boil advisory is in effect for Harrington Memorial Road, north of South Airport Road.

The city says that under a boil advisory all consumed water be brought to a rolling boil for a full 3 minutes prior to consumption.

They say this advisory is a precautionary measure to be taken until samples of the water can be tested to confirm purity.

The city will issue a notice after the completion of their test.

For any questions concerning this advisory, contact the Water Repair Department during normal business hours Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806.