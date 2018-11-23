3-year-old killed in shooting on Toledo highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLEDO, Ohio— Police say a 3-year-old boy riding in a car was fatally shot on an Ohio highway when someone in another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on Thanksgiving night.

Toledo police Lt. Kevan Toney says it's clear the gunfire wasn't random, but investigators couldn't immediately say why the vehicle driven by the boy's father was targeted, or whether it might be a case of mistaken identity.

They say the gunfire occurred on northbound Interstate 75 in Toledo around 9 p.m. Thursday. The boy, Malachi Barnes, was driven to a hospital, where he died.

Police say a 10-year-old child riding in the vehicle was hurt by broken glass. The boy's father and a 2-year-old passenger weren't hurt.

Toney says police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.