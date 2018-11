CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 11-year-old boy was shot on the city’s east side Thursday night.

The victim was with family members when their car overheated, police said. They pulled over in the area of East 154th Street and Holmes Avenue, and heard about six gunshots nearby.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to University Hospitals.

Editor’s note: Original information from Cleveland police indicated the victim was 12 years old.