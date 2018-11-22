× Youth hunters in Ohio report harvesting more than 6,500 deer

HAMILTON, Ohio— Young hunters have reported harvesting more than 6,500 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s two-day youth gun season.

The state Department of Natural Resources reports the counties with the most deer hunted include Logan, Champaign and Preble.

Young hunters could use a shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or straight-walled cartridge rifle during the season on Nov. 17 and 18. They were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult.

Young hunters could celebrate their successes by uploading photos at wildohio.gov to receive First Harvest certificates.