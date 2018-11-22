Watch LIVE: It’s time for the 20th Fox 8 Turkey Bowl!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's a Thanksgiving Day tradition: the Fox 8 Turkey Bowl!

Fox 8’s Todd Meany and Kenny Crumpton yesterday introduced the 16 men and women who will compete in the 20th annual event.

The bowlers will throw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving morning at the Giant Eagle in South Euclid.

You can watch on TV or on our live stream or join us at the store in person when the fun kicks off from 6 – 9 a.m.