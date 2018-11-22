Trailer for ‘The Lion King’ live-action remake debuted Thanksgiving

Disney‘s giving everyone a Thanksgiving treat with the release of the first trailer for the new live-action adaptation of The Lion King.

The trailer was released Thanksgiving Day, according to Daily Mail, and depicted some of the original film’s most iconic moments, such as the sun rising over the Pride Lands, the antelope stampede that changes young Simba’s life and Rafiki lifting newborn baby Simba up for all of the kingdom to see.

The trailer features a speech from King Mufasa explaining to Simba the limits of the kingdom as well as his destiny to be king.

“One day, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king,” Mufasa says in the trailer.

Daily Mail reports that the live-action film has an all star cast featuring Donald Glover as the voice of Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zasu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Simbaa’s mother, Keegan-Michael Key as the hyena Kamari and an actor who had a role in the animated film from 1994.

James Earl Jones will portray Mufasa in the live-action film, just like he did in the animated version.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau who brought animals to life in his 2016 live-action adaptation of the The Jungle Book. Favreau is reportedly using the same type of motion-capture technology that he used in that film to bring The Lion King to life.

The Lion King is slated for release on July 19, 2019, according to Daily Mail.

It is one of ten movies Disney reportedly has scheduled to release in 2019 which could make it the studio’s biggest year to date. Disney is expected to open Dumbo on March 29, Avengers 4 on May 3, Toy Story 4 on June 21 and Star Wars 9 on December 20.

More on The Lion King, here.