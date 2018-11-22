Thanksgiving Day forecast: Possibly one of the coldest Turkey Days since 1938!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is pushing through northern Ohio. We could see cosmetic coatings or up to an inch or so of snow this morning.

Our below average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving. In fact, the air will be SO cold today that many U.S. cities from Buffalo to Boston may see new record cold maximum temperatures set for Thanksgiving Day!

Additionally, IF Cleveland stays at 28°F or lower, it will be the coldest Thanksgiving Day since FDR was President of the United States (1938)!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: