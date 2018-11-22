Officials should know by ‘later tonight’ whether the boil alert will be lifted in Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY -- A boil alert issued for parts of Lake County will be in effect through at least later tonight, according to Matt Armand, director of administration for the Department of Utilities.

Armand said the boil alert was issued Wednesday after one of their pumps malfunctioned, causing decompression in the system.

"We determined based upon EPA requirements, we wanted to go forth with a boil alert," he said. "There hasn't been anything positive detected so far. This is a precautionary measure."

According to the Department of Utility's press release, residents should not drink or cook with the water without flushing and boiling first. They also recommend using bottled water.

The Department of Utilities said to flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least four minutes, then bring all water to a boil and let it boil for at least one minute.

They advise to let boiled water cool before using.

Boil or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

The Lake County General Health District says to boil tap water even if it is filtered. Most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses.

***Lake County General Health District's Tips for What to Do During a Boil Water Advisory***

"We certainly understand it's a holiday, and we understand the challenge and the fact people have festivities and are trying to enjoy the holiday," said Armand, who added his crew has been working around the clock to "help minimize the impact this is creating."

The department collected water samples Wednesday night. They require 24 hours to incubate.

"We are expecting that no later than midnight tonight we will have some answers," he said.

Armand said the department will then notify residents through social media, media and the reverse 911 system.

