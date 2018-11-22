Murder of Shanann Watts: Text messages reveal crumbling marriage

GREELEY, Colorado — New documents obtained by KDVR in Denver from the Chris Watts murder case reveal his wife, Shanann, was concerned about their crumbling marriage and wondered why her husband suddenly wanted a divorce.

Chris Watts, 33, was sentenced Monday to three consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole in the killings of his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

On the morning of August 7th, just six days before she was murdered, Shanann Watts, 34, texted a close friend, “Chris told me last night he’s scared to death about this third baby. And he’s happy with just Bella and Celeste and doesn’t want another baby.”

The friend, who KDVR did not identify, responded, “He’s just scared. Everything will be fun once the baby comes out.”

“He has changed, I don’t know who he is,” Shanann texted to her friend.

“What do you mean?” her friend responded.

“He hasn’t touched me all week, kissed me, talked to me except for when I’m trying to figure out what is wrong,” Shanann answered.

She went on to explain that she was supposed to find out her baby’s gender (a boy) and get a 4D ultrasound. “I just want to cry,” she texted.

“We’ve never had a problem in our relationship like this. No joke. NEVER. THIS IS TOTAL LEFT FIELD,” she wrote.

“Aww honey, it will be okay… just give him time. He’s adjusting to the idea of the baby. He’s scared. He shouldn’t be doing this to you, but he’s a good guy, he will fix it,” Shanann’s friend replied.

Shanann questioned if Chris even loved her anymore.

“He said we are not compatible anymore! He refused to hug me after he said he will try to ‘work’ it out! Said he thought another baby would fix his feelings. Said he refused couple’s counseling.”

Her friend responded, “Go through his phone, make sure there isn’t some other b**ch I have to kill.”

Shanann later texted, “Only thing I can think of even though I don’t think he has it in him is another girl.”

It turned out Chris Watts was having an affair with a 30-year-old co-worker. Nichol Kessinger told the Denver Post that he lied to her about being near the end of divorce proceedings. She cooperated with police before his arrest, she told the newspaper.

Just before his arrest, Chris Watts reported his wife and daughters missing and even went on TV to appeal for their return.

“In my heart, I believe that she is somewhere and I hope that she is safe,” he told KDVR. “I don’t know what to do right now. I just feel so alone in this house right now. I don’t know what to do from here.”

When Chris Watts was sentenced earlier this week, Judge Marcelo Kopcow said that in his 17 years on the bench, “this is perhaps the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have handed out of the thousands of cases that I have seen.”

During the sentencing, the district attorney said Chris strangled Shanann and smothered his two toddler daughters to death. Shanann’s body was found in a shallow grave. His daughters’ bodies were found in oil and gas tanks on the property where he worked.