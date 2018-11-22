Middlefield Fire Chief blames flash fire for death of 2-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio - The Middlefield Fire Chief says a 2-year-old girl died in a flash fire Wednesday night that injured most of her surviving 10 family members.

"This is by far the most tragic, most victims, I've seen in a single incident," said Chief William Reed.

A specific cause of the fire is under investigation, however the chief said with such fast moving flames there was little the family could have done to escape unharmed.

"We recommend highly everyone have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors but this is a fire where that wouldn't have mattered," said Fire Chief William Reed. "This was a flash fire. A flash fire, what it does is it burns so hot and so fast that it uses up all the oxygen."

The fire is leaving a hole in the Middlefield Amish community. Neighbors said they can only hope for the best in the coming days.

"It's pretty sad I know that," said an Amish man who did not want to be identified but is friends with the victim's family. "Well hopefully it goes okay, after you know, everything gets better."

The fire began at the family home on Peters Road. Fire officials said many of the victims were taken via helicopter to several area hospitals.

A University Hospitals Geauga spokesperson said a father and his 13-year-old son were admitted for burns and smoke inhalation. The spokesperson said two other children, ages 10 and 12, were taken to Metro with severe burns.

"They are going to suffer a while," said the Chief Reed. "It's very devastating, especially when there is so many young children involved.

