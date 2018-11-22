Louisiana couple finds winning $1.8M jackpot ticket while prepping house for Thanksgiving

MANDEVILLE, La. — A couple’s holiday cleaning ended up shining up their home and their bank accounts.

Louisana residents Tina and Harold Ehrenberg were cleaning and prepping their home for Thanksgiving when they found a stack of old lottery tickets, according to TODAY.

In that stack was reportedly a $1.8 million winner.

TODAY said the Ehrenbergs found the ticket “just in time” as the ticket was set to expire in two weeks. It was reportedly a winner from the June 6 drawing and lottery rules require prizes to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

After finding the ticket, the couple allegedly went online to check the numbers, and they enjoyed a Thanksgiving surprise.

After taxes, the Ehrenbergs will reportedly receive $1,274,313.

“We don’t have any plans to buy anything crazy or go on any big trips,” Tina Ehrenberg told TODAY.

“The most fun is going to be depositing that check,” Harold Ehrenberg reportedly said.

The Louisiana Lottery shared a photo of the Enhrenbergs on Twitter after they claimed their jackpot-winning prize.

One Mandeville couple has over a million new reasons to be thankful this week. Harold and Tina Ehrenberg claimed the sole $1.8M jackpot-winning ticket for the June 6 #Lotto drawing, which they found while doing some cleaning. Check out their story HERE: https://t.co/ZllzzJsQK6 pic.twitter.com/9kmui5YfTN — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) November 21, 2018