Girl battling terminal brain cancer gets surprise visit from Santa

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Oliviah Hall is battling terminal brain cancer, but she continues to amaze family, friends, and strangers with her upbeat personality in spite of her grim prognosis.

Her smile was on full display last night when Santa made a surprise visit to her home.

A post on the Team Oliviah Facebook page said, “Oliviah had the absolute greatest surprise tonight thanks to A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter and a certain Mr. Claus himself.”

There were several pictures posted of Oliviah surrounded by family and friends.

Just last week her family announced that she was ending cancer treatment and going into hospice care at home. They said “she likely only has weeks left with us.”

Oliviah also enjoyed dinner at one of her favorite restaurants. While she was away “Santa and his special team of helpers spread Christmas Magic in her apartment.”

The post also said, “Before he left, Santa huddled Oliviah’s dad, aunts and uncle and said to keep doing what we are doing to make wonderful memories for our amazing little girl. Those orders came from Santa himself, so we will continue to make memories with ever day God grants us!”

The Team Oliviah Facebook post also said, “Oliviah would LOVE to receive Christmas cards.”

Cards can be sent to this address:

Team Oliviah P.O. Box 2655 Ashtabula, OH 44005