× Deputies say scams targeting the elderly are continuing to surface

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to stay cautious when it comes to scams, especially ones targeting the elderly.

The law enforcement agency shared their message on social media where they also offered some safety tips.

They go on to say that scammers will often reach out through the internet or by phone asking for money or gift cards.

They say best defense is to educate family and friends and let them know about the different types of scams circulating, including ones that involve dating websites, the social security administration, sweepstakes and pretending a loved one is injured or sick.

If you or someone you know believes you were the victim of a scam, you’re encouraged to contact your local police department.