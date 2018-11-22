Cold night followed by sunshine Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures topped off way below normal in the upper 20’s across Northern Ohio.

It’s going to be a very cold night for our Black Friday shoppers with temperatures dropping between 20-25°.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Wall-to-wall sunshine Friday will boost you with some vitamin D energy after an early wake-up for early bird specials!

Widespread rain is expected on Saturday, so Sunday is the pick day of the weekend. It may be a great time to think about putting up the outdoor Christmas decorations.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

