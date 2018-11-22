× ‘Boil alert only a precautionary measure’: Final tests to be completed in Lake County by midnight

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The final test results for the boil alert issued for parts of Lake County are expected to be in by midnight, according to the Lake County Department of Utilities.

The boil alert was issued Wednesday for portions of Willoughby, Willoughby Hills and Wickliffe, resulting from a pump malfunction at the water tower at Route 91 and 84.

Officials say water samples have been collected and undergoing analysis. The final test results are expected to be in by midnight.

The Department of Utilities wants residents to know that so far, there have not been any positive samples or contamination detected, and that the boil alert only a precautionary measure.

However, as safety and health are their top priority, the department says to continue following the boil alert until the tests are completed and the alert is lifted.

Once the boil alert is lifted, the Lake County Department of Utilities reportedly will notify residents through Reverse-911, social media, and their website.

