30-year-old man killed in Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND-- One man was killed in an apartment fire in Cleveland on Thanksgiving.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Eugene Langmeyer, of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the blaze on Jennings Road near Spring Road at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

A second person was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. The extent of that victim's injuries are not known at this time.

Fire officials said seven families were displaced by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.