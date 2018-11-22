× 27-year-old shot near barbershop on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting near what appears to be a barbershop on Cleveland’s east side.

According to police, the victim was shot in the neck in the 14800 block of St. Clair Avenue.

He was reportedly transported to University Hospitals.

According to Cleveland EMS the man was in critical condition.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.