2018 Northeast Ohio holiday events guide: Festivals, tree lighting ceremonies and festive fun

CLEVELAND– Kick off the holiday season with these fun events happening in Northeast Ohio!
(Check websites for additional information. Dates, times and prices may change. Events listed by start dates.)
Magic of Lights at Victory Park
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
General admission for a standard vehicle starts at $20.
This 1-mile, drive-thru holiday light show features hundreds of lights.
Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium
Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. Book your reservation online.
Tickets start at $18.
Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.
Candy Land Has Gone Wild
Penitentiary Glen Reservation
8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland
Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., closed holidays
Free to all ages.
Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.
GLOW
Cleveland Botanical Gardens
11030 East Blvd., Cleveland
Nov. 23 through Jan. 5.
$16 for adults, $12 for children and kids under 2 are free.
A world of cheer with gingerbread houses, the Garden Express and holiday music.
Scuba Claus and The Seas’N of Play
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland
Friday through Sunday, Nov. 23 to Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children and kids under 2 are free.
Activity stops throughout the aquarium. Scuba Claus underwater Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 23 to Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.
Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet
714 North Portage Path, Akron
Select nights in November and December
Tickets range from $6 to $22
More than a million lights help bring the theme, “Winter Wonderland,” to life. Go outside to take in the light show and Gingerbread Land.
Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show
Grand Staircase of Tower City Center 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Check the website for dates and times.
Free.
Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.
Akron Zoo Wild Lights
500 Edgewood Ave., Akron
Selected dates from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 2 to 14.
Enjoy the lights, see Santa and try out the ice rink.
Carlisle Reservation Holidays Lights
12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange
Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Free. Donation of non-perishable food item is encouraged.
Stations along the half-mile trail are decorated to represent classic holiday movies and songs.
Akron Tree Lighting Ceremony
200 South Main St., Akron
Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
The opening day of Winterfest starts with hot chocolate, cookie decorating, fireworks and Santa.
Akron Welcome Santa Parade
200 South Main St., Akron
Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.
The holiday tradition continues with floats, bands and more.
Downtown Cleveland Winterfest
Public Square
Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Games, music and skating lead up to the holiday lighting ceremony and fireworks.
Lorain Waterfront Winterfest
Black River Landing
Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Santa, reindeer petting zoo and fireworks.
LuminoCity Twinsburg
10075 Ravenna Rd., Twinsburg
Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.
Music, fireworks and holiday lights with a community march to Township Square.
Chardon Christmas Lighting of the Square
100 Short Ct. St., Chardon
Nov. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It stars with a chili dinner at Pilgrim Christian Church. Performances by the Chardon Polka Band, then Santa arrives.
Nela Park 94th Annual Holiday Lighting Display
1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland, Ohio 44112
Nov. 30 to Jan. 2
Displays along Noble Road with more than a half a million LED lights and a replica of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.
Summit Mall Community Tree Lighting
3265 West Market St., Fairlawn
Dec. 1, starting at 3 p.m.
The inaugural tree light at the mall’s main entrance. The event features food vendors, choirs and Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck
Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Bath
Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19 to 23.
$20 for nonmembers and $12 for children.
Tours leave 20 minutes starting at 5:40 p.m.and last about 90 minutes.
Winter Lights Lantern Festival
Cleveland Museum of Art
11150 East Blvd., Cleveland
Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Festive lantern displays inside the museum and on Wade Oval with a procession of lantern artists, dancers and puppets at 5:30 p.m.
Grand Menorah Lighting
Public Square
Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Downtown Chabad hosts this annual event.
Light Up Downtown
Downtown Canton
Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Watch 14 city blocks come alive with attractions and entertainment.