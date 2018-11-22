2018 Northeast Ohio holiday events guide: Festivals, tree lighting ceremonies and festive fun

CLEVELAND– Kick off the holiday season with these fun events happening in Northeast Ohio!

(Check websites for additional information. Dates, times and prices may change. Events listed by start dates.)

Magic of Lights at Victory Park

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission for a standard vehicle starts at $20.

This 1-mile, drive-thru holiday light show features hundreds of lights.

Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium

Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. Book your reservation online.

Tickets start at $18.

Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.

Candy Land Has Gone Wild

Penitentiary Glen Reservation

8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland

Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., closed holidays

Free to all ages.

Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.

GLOW

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland

Nov. 23 through Jan. 5.

$16 for adults, $12 for children and kids under 2 are free.

A world of cheer with gingerbread houses, the Garden Express and holiday music.

Scuba Claus and The Seas’N of Play

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland

Friday through Sunday, Nov. 23 to Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children and kids under 2 are free.

Activity stops throughout the aquarium. Scuba Claus underwater Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 23 to Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.

Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path, Akron

Select nights in November and December

Tickets range from $6 to $22

More than a million lights help bring the theme, “Winter Wonderland,” to life. Go outside to take in the light show and Gingerbread Land.

Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show

Grand Staircase of Tower City Center 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Check the website for dates and times.

Free.

Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

Selected dates from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 2 to 14.

Enjoy the lights, see Santa and try out the ice rink.

Carlisle Reservation Holidays Lights

12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange

Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free. Donation of non-perishable food item is encouraged.

Stations along the half-mile trail are decorated to represent classic holiday movies and songs.

Akron Tree Lighting Ceremony

200 South Main St., Akron

Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The opening day of Winterfest starts with hot chocolate, cookie decorating, fireworks and Santa.

Akron Welcome Santa Parade

200 South Main St., Akron

Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

The holiday tradition continues with floats, bands and more.

Downtown Cleveland Winterfest

Public Square

Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Games, music and skating lead up to the holiday lighting ceremony and fireworks.

Lorain Waterfront Winterfest

Black River Landing

Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa, reindeer petting zoo and fireworks.

LuminoCity Twinsburg

10075 Ravenna Rd., Twinsburg

Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Music, fireworks and holiday lights with a community march to Township Square.

Chardon Christmas Lighting of the Square

100 Short Ct. St., Chardon

Nov. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It stars with a chili dinner at Pilgrim Christian Church. Performances by the Chardon Polka Band, then Santa arrives.

Nela Park 94th Annual Holiday Lighting Display

1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland, Ohio 44112

Nov. 30 to Jan. 2

Displays along Noble Road with more than a half a million LED lights and a replica of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Summit Mall Community Tree Lighting

3265 West Market St., Fairlawn

Dec. 1, starting at 3 p.m.

The inaugural tree light at the mall’s main entrance. The event features food vendors, choirs and Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck

Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm

2686 Oak Hill Rd., Bath

Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19 to 23.

$20 for nonmembers and $12 for children.

Tours leave 20 minutes starting at 5:40 p.m.and last about 90 minutes.

Winter Lights Lantern Festival

Cleveland Museum of Art

11150 East Blvd., Cleveland

Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Festive lantern displays inside the museum and on Wade Oval with a procession of lantern artists, dancers and puppets at 5:30 p.m.

Grand Menorah Lighting

Public Square

Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown Chabad hosts this annual event.

Light Up Downtown

Downtown Canton

Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Watch 14 city blocks come alive with attractions and entertainment.