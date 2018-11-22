× 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning apartment fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a fire that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to an apartment at 4360 Jennings Rd. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but the fire department confirmed to Fox 8 News that a man, believed to be 30-years-old, was killed, another person was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The names of the victims were not immediately available.

While the fire was contained to just one unit, people living in seven other apartments were displaced due to smoke and water damage.

