CLEVELAND--The Cleveland Cavaliers paid tribute to LeBron James Wednesday night as the team's former star returned to Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs played a video during the first timeout of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The clip featured highlights of LeBron's latest stint with Cleveland, including his infamous block in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. It also focused on James' contribution to Northeast Ohio off of the court, like his I Promise School in Akron.

