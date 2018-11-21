Very cold Thanksgiving Day expected for northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A light amount of additional lake-effect snow will be lasting through Thanksgiving morning.

Our below-average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving. In fact, the air will be SO cold on Thanksgiving Day that many U.S. cities from Buffalo to Boston may see new record cold maximum temperatures set for Thanksgiving Day!

Additionally, IF Cleveland stays at 28°F or lower, it will be the coldest Thanksgiving Day since FDR was President of the United States (1938)!

