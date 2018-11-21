Two men wanted for questioning following break in at family’s home in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Uniontown police are investigating after someone broke into a family’s home overnight while they were sleeping.

The department took to social media to post about the incident and share descriptions of two men they are working to identify for questioning in connection to the case.

The first man was seen on surveillance video wearing a light blue sweatshirt and the second man was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, had on eye glasses, has a slight mustache and walks with a noticeable limp. The pair was also reportedly driving a black PT Cruiser.