Thousands of toys donated to kids in need at FOX 8’s 13th Annual Operation Giving Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The 13th Annual Operation Giving Tree was another huge success as a steady stream of FOX 8 viewers dropped of thousands of new toys for kids in need.

The toy drive is co-sponsored by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and Mark Lyon who said, “It’s amazing you can actually change and actually make a unique moment in someone’s life Christmas morning.”

All of the toys collected will be distributed to children who are in county care across Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit and Medina counties.

And this year, they say, the need is greater than ever before.

“We’ve definitely been impacted by the opioid epidemic,” said Nikaeda Griffie, with Summit County Children’s Services, “Last year alone we served 1 in every 12 children in Summit County.”

For many of the children this gift is the only one they might receive all year. It’s a chance for them to feel loved and to know someone cares.

“And just have that normal feeling that we all had as kids,” said Saquetta Moore, with Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

FOX 8 wants to say a special thank you to everyone who donated a toy and to Panera Breads, Chick-fil-A and Papa Johns for providing food for all of the hardworking the volunteers, and to Santa Claus and Spring Mist Farms for bringing real reindeer and a lot of love.

If you weren’t able to donate Wednesday at Operation Giving Tree there is still time to help out.

Donations of new unwrapped toys will be accepted at any Northern Ohio Honda Dealer until December 9.

Monetary donations can also be made directly to your local agency: