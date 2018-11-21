Thanksgiving Eve Forecast: Chance of snow as cold front pushes through

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another cold front will push southward through northern Ohio early Thanksgiving Eve.

That will increase the chance of a snow shower pattern that may offer local cosmetic coatings of up to an inch or so wherever snow showers persist and a light amount of additional lake-effect snow starting PM Thanksgiving Eve through Thanksgiving morning.

Our below average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving. In fact, the air will be SO cold on Thanksgiving Day that many U.S. cities from Buffalo to Boston may see new record cold maximum temperatures set for Thanksgiving Day!

Here are some interesting “cold facts” about chilly air for Thanksgiving:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: