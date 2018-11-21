Thanksgiving 2018: a list of free meals
CLEVELAND – There are a number of organizations that are offering a hot meal and some Thanksgiving company this year. Unless otherwise noted, all the meals are on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22.
Church of St. Anselm (Kelly Hall)
12969 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland
Meal served at noon
House of Blues
308 Euclid Ave. Cleveland
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Live music and entertainment
St. Augustine Church
2486 West 14th Street in Cleveland
Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Thanksgiving meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Mary Parish (Parish Hall)
250 3rd St. in Elyria
Meal served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Monica Church
13623 Rockside Rd. in Garfield Heights
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Willow Praise Church
32901 Vine St. in Willowick
Meal served Saturday, Nov. 24 from noon to 2 p.m.
Lorain County Community College
1005 N. Abbe Rd, Elyria
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Meal served from 5 to 7 p.m.
Reaser Grand Room in the Spitzer Conference Center (formerly known as Spitzer Grand Room)
Saint Julie Billiart Catholic Church
5500 Lear Nagle Road, North Ridgeville
Meal served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Rita Parish
33200 Baldwin Rd, Solon
Meal served from noon – 3 p.m. (Reservations requested, 440-238-1350 X100)
Peace United Methodist Church
5520 Ravenna Ave. N.E.,Louisville
Meal served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.