× Thanksgiving 2018: a list of free meals

CLEVELAND – There are a number of organizations that are offering a hot meal and some Thanksgiving company this year. Unless otherwise noted, all the meals are on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22.

Church of St. Anselm (Kelly Hall)

12969 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland

Meal served at noon

House of Blues

308 Euclid Ave. Cleveland

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music and entertainment

St. Augustine Church

2486 West 14th Street in Cleveland

Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Thanksgiving meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Mary Parish (Parish Hall)

250 3rd St. in Elyria

Meal served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Monica Church

13623 Rockside Rd. in Garfield Heights

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Willow Praise Church

32901 Vine St. in Willowick

Meal served Saturday, Nov. 24 from noon to 2 p.m.

Lorain County Community College

1005 N. Abbe Rd, Elyria

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Meal served from 5 to 7 p.m.

Reaser Grand Room in the Spitzer Conference Center (formerly known as Spitzer Grand Room)

Saint Julie Billiart Catholic Church

5500 Lear Nagle Road, North Ridgeville

Meal served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Rita Parish

33200 Baldwin Rd, Solon

Meal served from noon – 3 p.m. (Reservations requested, 440-238-1350 X100)

Peace United Methodist Church

5520 Ravenna Ave. N.E.,Louisville

Meal served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.