Teen detained in connection with high-speed police chase, stolen vehicle

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 17-year-old Akron male was detained after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase and then crashing into a pole in Shaker Heights Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Scottsdale Boulevard and Latimore Road.

Police say Shaker Heights police chased the car because it had been reported stolen out of Akron.

The chase reached speeds of 90 miles per hour before the vehicle crashed into a pole.

One suspect fled on foot after the crash. Shaker Heights and Warren Heights police set up a perimeter and used a K-9 officer, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries.