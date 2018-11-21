Ohio State Marching Band getting ready for first-ever appearance in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK — “TBDBITL” is getting ready for something they’ve never done before: their first-ever appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Ohio State University Marching Band tweeted photos of them on their way to NYC, and then some of them taking in the sights.

Snare drummers taking in the sights from the top of @OneWTC 🥁#MacysParade pic.twitter.com/SBQRRZtwcL — The Ohio State University ❌arching Band (@TBDBITL) November 21, 2018

TBDBITL is off to New York for the #MacysParade! 🚌💨 pic.twitter.com/m0uwLTGCvO — The Ohio State University ❌arching Band (@TBDBITL) November 20, 2018

This Thanksgiving, we'll make our first-ever appearance in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade! Celebrate with us the day before at a special Skull Session on the road in Manhattan. — The Ohio State University ❌arching Band (@TBDBITL) October 22, 2018

Last year, it was announced that the band was selected to perform in the parade representing the state of Ohio. The Ohio State University Marching Band will join the parade to the call of “Let’s Have a Parade,” the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924, Ohio State said.

“TBDBITL” was chosen from more than 100 band applicants and will be one of 10 marching bands in the 92nd edition of the parade.

“The Ohio State University Marching Band is near and dear to the hearts of Buckeyes across the nation and around the world,” Ohio State President Michael V. Drake said in a release at the time. “We are thrilled that the nation will experience the hard work, focus, creativity and brilliance of our students at one of the country’s most cherished holiday celebrations.”

The band said there will be a special celebration in New York today — a day before the parade. They are asking fellow Buckeyes and Ohio State supporters to join them.

