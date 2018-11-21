× Show Info: November 21, 2018

Tired of Turkey? Try tenderloin

David kicked off the show in the kitchen. Click here for his recipe for pork tenderloin pan grilled.

Part coffee shop, part antique store

There’s a new spot in Lakewood that’s part coffee shop and creperie and part antique shop. Brewella’s is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. http://brewellas.com/

Pet Owner Essentials

Shabiani Faehnle from She in the Cle shared her favorite essentials for pet owners – including treats, toys and food.

Warm up for Winter

Thinking of adding a little ambiance to your home? The experts at Heat Exchange Hearth & Patio Shoppe have something for everyone. Click here to watch the piece. Heat Exchange Hearth & Patio Shoppe is located on Lorain Road in North Ridgeville.

www.heatexchangeonline.com

Accessorize for Winter

Looking for a handmade winter accessory? Check out Hats 4 Brats. Creator Jessica Stephens shared a few creative ways to accessorize. Hats4Brats.etsy.com

New Tasty Shop on the Square

We took the grand tour of the brand new home of Nibble. It’s a gourmet food shop on the Square in Medina. Click here to watch the story. www.facebook.com/nibblemedina

Four Turkey Day Financial Tips

Bill Smith from W.A. Smith Financial shared four tips to a more financially sound Thanksgiving. Among this tips, don’t over pay on Black Friday! wasmithfinancial.com

The gross side of science

Natalie explored the brand new Grossology exhibit at the Great Lakes Science Center. Click here to see her story. Grossology is included in the price of admission. It’s here until January 6th. greatscience.com