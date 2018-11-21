Shaker schools help parents support kids after death of elementary school teacher

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights City Schools are offering discussion groups and private consultations to parents and guardians to help their children deal with the loss of Woodbury Elementary School teacher, Aisha Fraser.

Fraser, 45, the mother of two girls, 8 and 11 years old, was stabbed to death in the driveway of a home on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights around 9:00 a.m. Saturday. She was a sixth-grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School.

The district is hosting this information session Monday, November 26 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Hanna Perkins Center for Child Development, according to their Facebook post.

The free event encourages parents to discuss any questions or concerns they may have on a variety of topics, including:

Talking to children about death, loss, violence and domestic violence

Making yourself more emotionally available to your child by processing your feelings

Reacting to trauma and loss

Recognizing when additional help is needed for yourself or your child

Fraser’s estranged husband, Lance Mason, a former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge, is being held in connection with her death. Police on Monday said criminal charges will be brought against Mason relating to the death of his ex-wife.

The Shaker Heights Parent Teacher’s Association has set up a GoFundMe to help Fraser’s children.

