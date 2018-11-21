Residents jump out of third floor window to escape Dallas apartment fire

DALLAS, Texas — Several apartment complex residents jump from a third story window after a fire erupts.

According to FOX 4 News, the fire broke out at an apartment complex in far east Dallas on Wednesday morning.

It reportedly grew quickly, having intense flames and thick, black smoke that was visible from the highway.

One resident told FOX 4 that he was about to leave in his car when he noticed flames “shooting through the roof.” He allegedly parked his vehicle and ran into the building to warn neighbors on the third floor.

“I came back down to the floor. I see them getting a bed ready and everything so the people can jump out the window so we could catch them,” he told the news outlet. “I went straight towards the window and I saw a lady on the third floor hanging her baby out the window.”

The woman reportedly begged the man to catch her child. FOX 4 said he was able to catch the baby safely.

Dallas fire officials told FOX 4 that six residents, including the infant, had to jump from the third floor to escape the fire and that other residents grabbed mattresses from a downstairs apartment to cushion their fall.

“Throwing my baby out to complete stranger that I didn’t know, but I do thank him because without him my child’s life would not have been saved,” Shuntara Thomas reportedly said. “As long as I got I family I’m good. So I may not have anything else, but it teaches me not to be thankful for the material things but to be thankful for everything that I do have.”

FOX 4 reports that the building was so badly burned, it had to be torn down.

They also said that two residents were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that a firefighter was hospitalized from burns to his shoulder and arms. The firefighter is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.