PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that destroyed a RTA bus shelter.

Pepper Pike Police Department said on Facebook Tuesday that the bus shelter on Landor Circle was destroyed by a black, heavy-duty, Ford pick-up truck that was towing a trailer.

The vehicle reportedly fled before police arrived on scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Pepper Pike Police at (216) 831-1424.