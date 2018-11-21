Ohio school district equips buses with cameras to catch drivers who don’t stop

MARION, Ohio — A school district in Marion has installed cameras on their school buses in an effort to catch drivers who fail to follow the stop signals.

NBC4i reports Elgin Local Schools have equipped each bus with a camera worth over $500.

Transportation director Shannon Downing said it’s to let the community know: “We’re watching you. We want you to stop.”

Downing said that so far this school year, they caught 29 violations vs. a handful last year.

The cameras making reporting violations much easier, according to the district’s bus mechanic Tom Myers. Before, he said bus drivers had to know the time, date, location and description info for the driver and their vehicle in order to report a violation.

Now, that information is all captured with the cameras.

“It’s just a matter of trying to eliminate that potential danger,” Myers told NBC4i.

There is currently a WhiteHouse.gov petition pushing for federal legislation with harsh penalties for drivers who fail to stop for buses. The proposed penalties include a 90-day driver’s license suspension, 30 days in jail, 12 points on a license and a mandatory $5,000 fine for a driver’s first offense.

The petition began in the weeks after five children were killed within days of one another in crashes near bus stops across the country.