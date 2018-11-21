× Missing: Cleveland police looking for 15-year-old last seen when she was dropped off at school

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Paola Ray O’Neill was last seen Tuesday, November 20 when she was dropped off at school at Bard Early College.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at (216) 621-1234 or the Cleveland Division of Police 1st District at (216) 623-5100.

