Man’s remains found in duffle bag in New York

YONKERS — A Portsmouth man’s remains were found in a duffle bag in New York Monday afternoon.

WTKR reports that members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to a Wells Fargo Bank on a report of a suspicious duffle bag at 12:04 p.m. Upon investigation, the bag was discovered to contain human remains.

Detectives from the Major Case Unit and Crime Scene Unit interviewed subjects and witnesses, reviewed surveillance video and processed the forensic evidence. Investigation showed that the duffle bag contained the intact body of a deceased black male; the victim suffered from multiple severe stab and puncture wounds to his back, torso, neck and head areas that apparently resulted in his death.

The whole body of the victim, identified as 24-year-old Deshawn Cortez-Seaborne of Portsmouth, was packed into a duffel bag and discarded at the location above.

The crime is still under investigation.