Lorain County Drug Task Force intercepted packages that contained THC vape cartridges

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain County Drug Task Force intercepted four packages which were mailed through the United States Postal Service from California last Friday.

Lorain sheriff officials say the packages were part of an investigation into possible illegal shipment and sales of narcotics in Lorain County.

Task force agents got a search warrant through the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office requesting that these packages be opened and searched for illegal drugs.

Officials say each box contained three individually wrapped and shrink sealed packages. Inside the wrapped packages were numerous THC vape cartridges. A total of 539, one-gram vape cartridges were confiscated, according to officials.

“The various cartridges had different model names and logos, all of which were Dank brand,” a press release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office states. “ Some of the various model Dank brand names were “Fruity Pebbles” , “Skittles”, “Sour Apple”, “Jet Fuel”, etc. The range of pure THC was based on the model type, i.e.; “Fruity Pebbles” were 91.59% THC, “Skittle” were 93.14% THC, “Sour Apple” was 92.24% THC.”

THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) is the active indigent in marijuana and is the main indigent that causes psychoactive effect, sheriff officials say.

The vape cartridges are placed into a vape type smoking device and can be smoked with little or no detection, according to the press release.

Sheriff deputies say the vape cartridges sell for about $40 each.

The investigation is continuing but task force agents say they believe numerous packages have been sent to the area previously.