LeBron James visits I Promise school before Cavaliers vs. Lakers game

AKRON -- LeBron James is back in town to play the Cavaliers, but first he's bringing smiles and cheers to local youth.

James visited his I Promise School in Akron on Wednesday before the Cavaliers-Lakers game. This is the first time he'll be playing his former team in Cleveland since joining the Lakers.

He spent time with both the kids and IPS staff.

James visited each classroom to check in on the students and also spent time talking to the entire staff.

According to a tweet from IPS, it was "all love & smiles with our big kid from Akron back in school."

All love & smiles with our big kid from Akron back in school 🖤 @KingJames #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE pic.twitter.com/yMUVNoVG7G — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) November 21, 2018

In July, James opened his I Promise School, as part of Akron City Schools. The public school, which currently serves 240 students, provides them with two meals a day and support programs for their families, including GED classes and job placement.

