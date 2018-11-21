× LeBron James puts up 32 in return to Cleveland; Lakers beat Cavs

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers fell to the Lakers Wednesday night in LeBron James‘ return to Cleveland, 109-105.

He scored 32 points in his first game at Quicken Loans Arena since signing a four-year deal with Los Angeles in the off season.

It was a much different atmosphere than LeBron’s first game back after “taking his talents to South Beach” in 2010. This time, fans gave James a standing ovation and the Cavs honored the 14-time NBA All-Star with a video featuring highlights from the 2016 Finals.

The Cavs, who are 2-13 this season, kept things close for most of the game and were even ahead at time. They were led by Jordan Clarkson and Cedi Osman, who scored 20 and 21 points, respectively. Tristan Thompson put up 14 points with 15 rebounds.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers