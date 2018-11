Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All morning today, we'll be introducing viewers to the 16 men and women who hope to win the 20th Fox 8 Turkey Bowl.

They'll join hosts Kenny Crumpton and Todd Meany in the studio starting at 7 a.m.

These bowlers will throw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving morning at the Giant Eagle in South Euclid. You can watch on TV or on our live stream or join us at the store in person when the fun kicks off from 6 – 9 a.m.

