House fire in Middlefield leaves multiple injured, life flighted to hospital

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Multiple people were injured during a house fire in Middlefield Wednesday night.
According to the Geagua County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out on Peters Road.
Multiple people were reportedly life flighted to a local hospital.
Officials say that some others suffered injuries as well and will be taken to the hospital via ambulance.
Crews from multiple agencies are on scene assisting.
FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.