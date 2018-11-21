House fire in Middlefield leaves multiple injured, life flighted to hospital

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Multiple people were injured during a house fire in Middlefield Wednesday night.

According to the Geagua County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out on Peters Road.

Multiple people were reportedly life flighted to a local hospital.

Officials say that some others suffered injuries as well and will be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Crews from multiple agencies are on scene assisting.

FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.