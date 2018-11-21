Highway patrol looking for hit-skip driver involved in Amish buggy crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio –The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for assistance as they investigate a hit-skip.

According to a press release from the highway patrol, they are looking for a vehicle that fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving an Amish buggy.

It happened on November 20 at around 2:06 p.m. on County Road 160 west of Township Road 652 in Paint Township, which is in Holmes County.

The highway patrol says troopers responded to the scene and located an Amish buggy that had been struck from the rear. The 39-year-old buggy operator, of Millersburg, was not injured, but both wheels had been sheared off of the buggy.

The hit-skip vehicle is described as a maroon Honda, possibly an Accord or Civic model, the highway patrol says; the driver left parts of the vehicle at the scene.

The vehicle will most likely have damage to the left side of the vehicle along with the driver’s outside mirror. The highway patrol says the Honda traveled left of center, striking the buggy.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to please contact the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (330) 264-0575.