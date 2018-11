CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says it is thanking the community by offering free admission to the zoo on Thanksgiving Day — November 22, 2018.

The zoo says in addition to free entry, guests will also be able to enjoy animal-enrichment activities.

The zoo will be be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to its website.

