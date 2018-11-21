Domestic violence vigil held in honor of murdered Shaker Heights teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A domestic violence vigil was held Wednesday night in honor of Shaker Heights elementary school teacher Aisha Fraser.

A small but passionate group of mourners gathered to light candles at Riverside Cemetery Chapel in honor of the beloved shaker heights teacher and other victims of domestic violence.

Fraser was stabbed to death last weekend in front of her children.

Her estranged husband, former judge Lance Mason, was arrested and charged with felonious assault for slamming his car into a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene. He has not yet been charged with her murder.

Mason had previously been jailed for assaulting her.

At Wednesday's vigil, other victims of domestic violence spoke out about their struggles.

"You don't know any better until you know self love," one woman said, "I am an Aisha Fraser. I am lucky to be here. I have been shot at. I have been abused for weeks and weeks at a time."

Mason is out of the hospital Wednesday night and is being held without bond. His new booking photo was just released earlier in the day.

The Shaker Heights Parent Teacher’s Association has set up a GoFundMe to help her children.

Continuing coverage, here.