SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The booking photo for former judge Lance Mason was released Wednesday morning.

Mason is being held without bond after the murder of 45-year-old Aisha Fraser on Saturday.

Mason had already spent time behind bars after attacking Fraser in 2014.

Fraser was a teacher at Woodbury Elementary. She leaves behind two daughters.

The Shaker Heights Parent Teacher’s Association has set up a GoFundMe to help her children.

