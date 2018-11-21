× Boil alert issued for multiple parts of Lake County

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Department of Utilities has issued a boil alert for multiple parts of the county.

According to their press release, residents should not drink the water without flushing and boiling first. They also recommend using bottled water.

***Read the full press release here***

The Department of Utilities said to flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least four minutes, then bring all water to a boil and let it boil for at least one minute.

They advise to let boiled water cool before using.

Boil or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

The Lake County General Health District says to boil tap water even if it is filtered. Most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses.

***Lake County General Health District’s Tips for What to Do During a Boil Water Advisory***

Wickliffe Police Department shared with residents via Facebook that it is unknown at this time what the exact issue is or when it will be fixed, however it is a Lake County issue, not just Wickliffe.

For more information you can visit the Lake County Department of Utilities’ website, here.