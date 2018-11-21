Akron police identify homicide suspect, ask for help locating him

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police say, thanks to the public’s help, the suspect allegedly involved in a recent homicide has been identified.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Devon Williams, 21; they signed a warrant for murder on Williams. He is 5’8,” 160 lbs. and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

On November 20 at around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of South Arlington Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, police say they found a 20-year-old man in the roadway; he had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

The other two males that police originally asked for help identifying are not involved in the homicide, police say.