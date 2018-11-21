Actress faces backlash for Instagram post some considered ‘fat shaming’

When Sarah Michelle Gellar posted revealing pictures from almost a decade ago to her Instagram page on Monday, she was trying to inspire herself to not overeat this Thanksgiving.

But some of her 2.2 million followers took offense to the post and accused the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress of fat shaming.

“Because women don’t already have enough insecurities. Smh,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Bad choice,” another person wrote.

“This caption proves once more that diet culture is really everywhere and that so many women have internalized this kind of thinking. It’s really a shame.”

But most people came to Gellar’s defense.

“You look great! People need to respect that some people want to be fit and some people don’t,” one fan wrote.

Another urged the actress not to apologize. “Don’t be sorry, we are living in an offended culture, everyone is constantly offended over everything, to the point where no one can even make an innocent joke.”

“Guys come on. None of us should be over eating. It’s unhealthy. Indulging until you are sick is bad for you and that’s exactly what she is talking about. And she wasn’t even talking about anyone else she was talking about HER,” another fan said.

Gellar apologized to those who felt offended by her post and explained that she was just trying to send herself a light-hearted reminder not to overeat.

“It’s come to my attention that some people think I was ‘fat shaming’ with this post,” Gellar wrote in the comments. “That could not be further from my intentions. I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick. This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that. I’m terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor. Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally ‘shame’ anyone on any basis. I am a champion of all people.”