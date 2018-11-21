11-year-old accused of stealing parent’s car, leading police on chase to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- An 11-year-old accused of stealing his parent's car at least twice will appear in juvenile court Wednesday.

The boy was arrested after leading police on a chase earlier this month after an officer spotted him in the driveway of the Brooklyn Fire Department.

The officer turned on his lights and the driver sped away, according to a police report. Police say the driver turned off his headlights and kept going, hitting speeds as high as 87 mph.

The chase continued until reports of a vehicle matching the description of the car in the chase hit a parked car.

The 11-year-old told officers he crashed because he wasn't paying attention. He was treated at the hospital for injuries to his hand and wrist.

Police say the parents told them the child had gotten in trouble and had his PlayStation taken away.

Fox 8 has learned this is not the first time the child has stolen a vehicle and led police on a chase.

The Fox 8 I-Team uncovered the arrest and obtained the dash cam on an incident in October 2017.

