Witness helped police arrest purse snatcher that dragged woman  

GARFIELD HEIGHTS - An alert witness was able to get a license plate and vehicle description of a suspect's car, moments after that man robbed a woman of her purse and dragged her in a parking lot.

"He was very violent," said Garfield Heights Sgt. Nick Rossi. "The suspect went after the victim's purse and he used violence to get it."

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained security video from Marc's showing the robbery that happened November 9.

After the suspect got the purse, he ran to his vehicle. The victim and a witness chased after him.

"He was able to get away but our witness did a great job and got the license plate and called 911," Rossi said.

Rossi was able to spot the car a short time later and he and other officers arrested the suspect, Nicholas Jonila. Police body camera video shows the victim's purse on the front seat of the suspect's car.

"I would have never picked that vehicle out unless we had a good plate," Rossi noted.

Jolina is facing a robbery charge and due in court soon.