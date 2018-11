Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another cold front will push southward through northern Ohio early Thanksgiving Eve.

That will increase the chance of a snow shower pattern that may offer local cosmetic coatings of up to an inch or so wherever snow showers persist and a light amount of additional lake-effect snow starting PM Thanksgiving Eve through Thanksgiving morning.

Here is a look at your temperatures through early Wednesday:

Our below average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving.

