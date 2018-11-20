× Troopers make $1.2 million marijuana bust during traffic stop in Ohio

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers seized 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Madison County.

According to a release from the highway patrol, on November 19 at 12:19 p.m., troopers stopped a 2017 Penske truck with Indiana registration for a speed violation on Interstate 70.

The highway patrol said “criminal indicators” were observed and a patrol-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. Trooper said a search revealed the marijuana worth about $1.2 million.

Felony drug charges were filed against a California man.